Heavy Security As EFCC Operatives Take Over Court For Yahaya Bello’s Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives on Monday took over the Federal High Court in Abuja as the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on alleged ₦80.2 billion fraud charges resumed.

Naija News gathered that armed security personnel blocked a major access road leading to the court complex, creating an intimidating atmosphere as lawyers and court visitors arrived for the hearing.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Punch reported that EFCC operatives, armed with various guns, deployed sniffer dogs and other security gadgets at the entrance of the court, heightening tensions among legal practitioners and observers.

The heavy security presence left many lawyers and visitors visibly uncomfortable, with some murmuring about what prompted the dramatic deployment.

“This level of security is unusual, especially in a court trial. We are being subjected to unnecessary checks. It is concerning,” one lawyer remarked.

The former Kogi governor is standing trial on 19 counts of alleged money laundering, with the EFCC accusing him of mismanaging ₦80.2 billion in public funds.

In December 2024, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court granted Bello bail in the sum of ₦500 million with two sureties in like sum. The former governor pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As the trial resumed, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Daudu, led the defense team, while Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, represented the EFCC.