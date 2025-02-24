Gov Adeleke Denied APC Its Plan To Burn Down Osun – Rasheed

Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to destroy Osun State.

Naija News reports that Rasheed said the allegation by APC that Governor Adeleke imported thugs into the state was false and a baseless concoction without any iota of truth.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Adeleke’s spokesman stated that the State would have been engulfed in a serious political crisis if not for the peaceful disposition of the Governor.

“From the beginning of the face-off, the state Governor, being a security expert and a criminologist, had deployed his skills of conflict resolution to sustain peace even with the worst of provocations. The mapping of the entire state revealed that the opposition APC was mainly interested in burning the state down and destroying the elected political structures. Mr Governor smartly denied the APC the fuel for its arsonistic plan.

“The outcome is the peace we are enjoying today in Osun state. Osun people are peacefully running their lives with huge gratitude to the Governor. The APC on the contrary is in severe pain for all its destructive plans against Osun and her people have failed,” he said.

Rasheed explained that Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State came into the state to show solidarity to Governor Adeleke.

“So the opposition resorted to blackmail and name-calling. Neither the visiting governors nor our Chief of Staff imported any hoodlums into the state. Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Muhammed came to Osun on a solidarity peace mission based on their statutory positions within the Governors’ Forum and their message was that parties to the face-off should abide by the rule of law and avoid illegal self-help,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost five of its members, while 85 members sustained several injuries as a result of last Monday’s clash between supporters of the two parties.

Rasheed continued, “The Peoples Democratic Party lost five of its members on Monday with about 85 severely injured from gunshots and matchets. The Governor immediately ordered PDP members to stay away from the local government secretariats and avoid retaliatory attacks.

“He repeated the directive to elected local government chairmen, vice chairman and councillors yesterday during the swearing-in event. Governor Adeleke is a peace-loving leader with full backing of the Osun people to continue to deliver on good governance.

“We hasten to remind the APC that the public are aware of its stock in trade as a party of sickening fake news with huge electoral deficit and widely confirmed unelectability attribute.“