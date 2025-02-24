FG’s Ban Of 60,000 Liters Capacity Tankers Was A Stakeholders’ Resolution – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said the government’s ban of 60,000 litres capacity fuel tankers from plying highways was to curtail rising cases of tanker explosions.

Naija News reported that the federal government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), banned 60,000 liters capacity fuel tankers from plying the highways.

In an interview with News Central on Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of IPMAN, Ukadike Chinedu, explained that the ban would affect the distribution of fuel, but not so much.

Ukadike emphasized that NMDPR’s ban was reached at a stakeholders meeting that included IPMAN, NARTO, DAPPMAN and security agencies.

His words: “That resolution that was allowed by NMDPR was a stakeholder’s agreement. Stakeholders resolved that 60,000 capacity tankers should stop flying the roads on the 1st of March. So it was a stakeholder’s resolution. It is not by NMDPR. NMDPR was just used as an authority to convey the resolution of all the stakeholders. I also want to let you know that all the stakeholders were all there and they took time to be able to analyze the effects of this decision.

“And for the question, you just asked, the effects of this ban. Definitely, it’s going to affect the distribution of petroleum products. But the effect might not be felt so much, because there are also other tankers that have capacity to carry 45,000 liters, and maybe 50,000 that the government has allowed to ply the roads. So those tankers will continue to operate until maybe the ones that have been banned, they will reconstruct it to be able to carry 45,000 capacity.“