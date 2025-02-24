FG Contractor Used Construction Money To Do Palliative Works – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed Federal Controllers of Works across the country not to allow contractors to scarify, where the existing pavement structures were stable, but to mill and overlay the asphalt.

Naija News reports that Umahi said such measures would significantly reduce the cost of construction, guarantee longevity, as well as improve the delivery time of road projects.

In a statement from the Ministry’s spokesman, Mohammed Ahmed; the Minister gave the directive after inspecting some ongoing road projects in Lagos and Ogun State.

On the Ikorodu – Ito-Ikin Road, in Lagos State, the Minister expressed his displeasure with the attitude of the contractor, Messrs Geld (Nig.) Limited for “using the money meant for road construction to perform mere palliative works.”

He demanded that they immediately report back to the site for active construction work, refund the money, or face legal action, as well as financial embarrassment by the Federal Government.

“The era of scamming the Government is, indeed, over with the coming of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

At the rehabilitated section of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway in Lagos and Ogun States, where Julius Berger (Nig.) PLC was only able to complete a side of the dual carriageway, the Minister revealed that out of the 78 kilometers remaining side of the alignment, the Ogun State Government has taken over 60 kilometers, while the Ministry is to do the remaining 18.

He also announced that the Ministry was redesigning the remaining portion using continuous reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP) technology, adding that it would soon be procured through selective tendering without undermining JBN PLC from participating.

After being briefed on the progress of work on the ongoing Rehabilitation and Expansion of Lagos – Badagry Expressway, Section I (Agbara Junction – Badagry Roundabout) in Lagos State by the Federal Controller of Works, Olukorede Kesha, the Minister commended, highly, the contractor.

The project, which was part of Nigeria’s corridor of the ECOWAS’ Lagos – Abidjan Highway, was being carried out by Messrs CGC (Nig.) Limited.

The focus, according to him, was on one section, where “CGC is doing a fantastic job”. He commended their capacity and quality on the job.