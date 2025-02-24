‘Expectations We Had On Tinubu Based On Track Record In Lagos Not Materializing’ – El-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has opined that President Bola Tinubu is failing in the expectation the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on him based on his track record in Lagos.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai disclosed this on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme on Monday, February 24, 2025.

According to him, two years after the election of President Tinubu, none of the party organs are functioning.

The former Minister of FCT noted that Tinubu is not meeting the expectations of taking Nigeria to the highest level based on his past records.

He said, “Two years after the election of President Tinubu, none of the party organs are functioning, the progressive ideals are not being pursued with vigour and the very high expectations we had of the president to take this country to the highest level based on his track record in Lagos is somehow not materializing.”

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday said he was not rejected by the National Assembly as a ministerial nominee.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, while speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, said President Bola Tinubu simply “changed his mind on the nomination”

El-Rufai, who debunked the claims that the National Assembly rejected him because of a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) said, “Since I left office and the president begged me publicly to support him, I said I would and I don’t want anything. I am a self-made man I don’t need anything. Through two months of negotiations we finally agreed that he would nominate me as minister and there were certain conditions I attached to that, along the line, either the president changed his mind. Please don’t believe the story that the National Assembly rejected me, they had nothing to do with it, the president didn’t want me in his cabinet.”