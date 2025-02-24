El-Rufai Speaks On Retiring From Politics

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ruled out the immediate possibility of retiring from politics.

El-Rufai, who spoke on Monday during an interview on Arise Television, however, suggested that he may join another political party.

According to him, if the All Progressives Congress (APC) can no longer support the progressive values he believes in, then he would have to join another platform to pursue his dreams.

“I’m not ready to retire from politics, so sooner or later I may have to find another platform to pursue the progressive values that I believe in if I can’t find them in the APC,” El-Rufai said.

As earlier reported by Naija News, El-Rufai, during the interview, also disclosed that he was not rejected by the National Assembly as a ministerial nominee.

The former governor said President Bola Tinubu simply “changed his mind on the nomination.”

El-Rufai, who debunked the claims that the National Assembly rejected him because of a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) said, “Since I left office and the president begged me publicly to support him, I said I would and I don’t want anything. I am a self-made man I don’t need anything. Through two months of negotiations we finally agreed that he would nominate me as minister and there were certain conditions I attached to that, along the line, either the president changed his mind. Please don’t believe the story that the National Assembly rejected me, they had nothing to do with it, the president didn’t want me in his cabinet.”