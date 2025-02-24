El-Rufai Reveals What Buhari Told Him When He Asked Him About His Desired Successor

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not endorse any candidate as his preferred successor during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV on Monday night, El-Rufai stated that before the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, Buhari was approached regarding his stance on the party’s flag bearer.

However, he declined to support any particular aspirant, instead advising delegates to vote according to their convictions.

Recounting the events leading up to the APC presidential primary, El-Rufai said he had consulted with delegates in Kaduna State, who overwhelmingly expressed support for Bola Tinubu.

However, before making a final decision, he decided to seek clarification from Buhari.

Naija News reports that he said, “I met the delegates in Kaduna State, and they said they would vote for Tinubu, someone who has what it takes to win the election.

“I told them that they should wait and let me meet the president and ask him who he wants.”

According to El-Rufai, when he met with Buhari, the former president maintained neutrality and instructed him to advise the delegates to make their own decision.

“By the time I met Buhari, he said I should tell the delegates to vote their conscience. I returned to them and told them to vote for their conscience,” El-Rufai stated.