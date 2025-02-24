‘Do Not Comment If You Never Cry For Ferrari Before’ – Regina Daniels Blasts Trolls

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has slammed trolls after her husband cum politician, Ned Nwoko, dismissed rumours of him welcoming a child with actress Chika Ike.

Naija News recalls that Regina Daniels made headlines after deactivating her Instagram account amid rumours that her husband welcomed a child with Chika Ike.

However, the movie star’s decision to deactivate her Instagram account earned her backlash online.

In a post via her TikTok page on Sunday, Regina shared a video of herself walking towards a red Ferrari car.

In the video’s caption, Regina noted that only those who have not cried in a Ferrari should not bother to comment on the post.

She wrote, “All shades seen: don’t comment if you never cry for Ferrari before. Comment if you fit afford the cloth.”

Meanwhile, Chika Ike has dismissed rumours that the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, is the father of her child.

Naija News reports that rumours emerged on social media that the movie star, who recently announced her pregnancy with maternity photos on Instagram, was set to become Nwoko’s seventh wife.

Addressing the rumours in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, the thespian clarified that the Nigerian billionaire is not the father of her child and she is not ready to become anyone’s seventh wife.