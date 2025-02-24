Court Rejects ₦500 Million Lawsuit Against EFCC Over Custody Of Businessman

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a lawsuit seeking ₦500 million against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) concerning the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of businessman, Alhaji Abubakar Ismail Isa for over seven months.

On Monday, February 24, Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the ruling, in which the businessman contested his arrest and detention, seeking compensation for his imprisonment.

The judge determined that the businessman’s case against the EFCC lacked merit, as his detention was based on a legitimate court order.

Justice Nwite noted that the EFCC provided adequate evidence indicating that the businessman was granted administrative bail upon his initial arrest but subsequently violated the terms by failing to respond to a second invitation from the agency regarding an investigation into allegations of fraud.

The court indicated that the plaintiff should hold himself accountable for his actions, which prompted the anti-graft agency to seek a court order to detain him during the investigation of multiple fraud and financial crime allegations against him.

Isa had approached the court requesting an order for his release on bail or, alternatively, for the EFCC to either formally charge him or grant him bail.

He argued that he had been in custody since June 14, 2024, without being informed of the charges against him or the reasons for his arrest.

However, in his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite established that the plaintiff was initially arrested on February 14, 2024, and was granted administrative bail on self-recognition, which he failed to honour.

The judge concluded that the request for ₦500 million in compensation, based on his detention under a valid court order, was not justifiable, along with his other claims.

Justice Nwite ultimately dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety due to its lack of merit.