Court Adjourns Yahaya Bello’s Money Laundering Trial To March 6, 7

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned the money laundering case against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to March 6 and 7, 2025, for the continuation of trial.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the matter after the prosecution, led by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), called two witnesses, including one on subpoena.

The first witness, a General Manager at EFAB Properties Limited, Segun Adelakun, told the court that Bello’s name did not appear on the ownership documents of two properties under investigation—one at 1 Ikogosi Road, Maitama, and another in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

He recalled being introduced in 2020 to one Shehu Bello by his chairman, Fabian Nwora, regarding the sale of the property.

When asked if he had seen Shehu Bello since that day, he said he had seen him three times. The first time was for introduction, the second time for payment and the third time was when he brought a legal document for the execution of the EFAB property.

On another property at 5th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Adelakun testified that it was purchased for ₦70 million by one Nuhu Mohammed, paid via bank transfer. However, he could not recall which bank the payment came from.

During cross-examination, defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) questioned Adelakun on his direct involvement in the transactions.

When asked if the witness’ actions were purely based on the instructions of his chairman, he responded, “Yes.”

The counsel further asked whether it was correct to say that he did not initiate any discussion with Shehu Bello on his own, to which he also answered, “Yes.”

On the documents signed for the transactions, the Defendant’s Counsel asked the witness if he could confirm that Shehu Bello signed his part in his presence, and he replied that he did not.

Daudu also asked if he set eyes on the defendant throughout the transaction, and and he replied negatively.

He was also asked if the name of the defendant appeared anywhere on the documents, which he said were with the EFCC, he also replied in the negative.

The Prosecution then told the court that they had another witness to call on the subpoena.

The Defendant’s Counsel objected that they were being taken by surprise but added that he had no intention of stalling the trial.

The second witness identified herself as Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA).

She had the subpoena with her, which the lawyer sought to tender as evidence.

The Defendant’s counsel had no objection, and it was marked “Exhibit 1”.

The witness read out the documents the subpoena asked to include the statement of account of Kogi State Government House from January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2024.

The statements of account of Maselina Njoku, from January 1 to December 31, 2022, were also admitted in evidence, including the account opening packages of American International School and statements of accounts from September 1 to September 30, 2020.

Justice Emeka Nwite then adjourned to March 6 and 7, 2025, for continuation of trial.