Controversy Hits PDP As Damagum ‘Reinstates’ Orbih As S/South Zonal Leader

Tensions have erupted within the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following accusations that the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, unilaterally reinstated Dan Orbih despite his suspension in July 2024 over alleged anti-party activities.

Several NWC members have expressed outrage, claiming Damagum acted without consultation and against an earlier party resolution.

Naija News reports that Dan Orbih, the National Vice Chairman (South-South), was suspended on July 11, 2024, after being accused of working against the PDP’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election.

At the time, the NWC alleged that Orbih had aligned with former Rivers State Governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to undermine the party’s chances in Edo. The PDP ultimately lost the election, deepening internal divisions.

Following his suspension, the party barred Orbih from attending NWC meetings, stripped him of leadership privileges and removed him from the PDP’s official WhatsApp communication platform.

A six-member investigative panel, led by Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, was also set up to probe the allegations against Orbih.

Secret Reinstatement Sparks Outrage

Despite no official announcement or review of the panel’s findings, NWC members were shocked to find that Orbih had been quietly reinstated.

Sources revealed to Tribune that Damagum, who administers the NWC’s WhatsApp platform, secretly added Orbih back to the group, signaling his return to the party’s leadership.

This unilateral decision has reportedly infuriated several NWC members, who argue that Orbih was never formally cleared of the allegations against him.

One NWC member, speaking anonymously, said: “We are deeply disappointed in the way Ambassador Damagum has handled this issue. The decision to reinstate Chief Orbih was unilateral and lacked transparency. It has created unnecessary tension within the leadership.”

Attempts to reach Damagum for comments were unsuccessful, as his phone remained switched off on Sunday.

Orbih’s Parallel Congress in Calabar Deepens Crisis

Orbih’s return has worsened factional disputes in the South-South PDP.

Despite the NWC’s postponement of the South-South Zonal Congress for further consultations, Orbih’s faction proceeded with a parallel congress in Calabar, Cross River State, over the weekend.

On February 21, 2025, the acting zonal secretary, George Turner, invited members to the congress, citing Article 28(3) of the PDP Constitution as justification.

However, the PDP national leadership disowned the congress, calling it an illegitimate “social event.”

In a statement on Saturday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, clarified that the party had not conducted its South-South Zonal Congress and urged INEC, security agencies, and the media to disregard the Calabar gathering.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in clear terms that it has not conducted its South-South Zonal Congress, neither is it in any way involved in the said gathering in Calabar,” Ologunagba said.

The party cited its 2017 amended constitution to justify the postponement, particularly: Section 29(2)(b): Empowers the NWC to act on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in emergencies.

Section 31(2)(c) & (j): Grants the NEC supervisory authority over all party organs and elections.