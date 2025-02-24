Coach Gasperini Reminds Ademola Lookman That Atalanta Improved His Form

Atalanta’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has reminded Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Ademola Lookman that his goalscoring form improved after arriving at the Italian side.

Coach Gasperini stated this amid what is perceived as an ongoing conflict between him and Ademola Lookman. The conflict escalated following Atalanta’s disappointing elimination from the UEFA Champions League, where frustrations peaked over Lookman’s failure to convert a crucial penalty during their home defeat to Club Brugge.

In the aftermath, Lookman stated that Gasperini’s comments regarding the missed penalty were disrespectful, highlighting the intense emotions that can arise in high-stakes football situations.

Fast forward to the dramatic 5-0 victory against Empoli in which Ademola Lookman scored twice, Gasperini took another opportunity to remind the Nigerian forward of the dual relationship they share.

While acknowledging Lookman’s contributions, he underscored the importance of the player’s commitment to the team. During a post-match press conference, the 67-year-old coach said, “Lookman has always scored a lot of goals, at least since he joined Atalanta.

“He has become an extraordinary player, especially when he puts himself at the disposal of the team.

“He said that he feels a bond with the fans and I appreciate that very much.”

Reflecting on the tense atmosphere surrounding the club, the 27-year-old Lookman refrained from directly addressing whether the rift with his manager had been reconciled.

Although it appeared he sought to leave the controversy behind – especially after a stellar performance that included two goals in the emphatic win against Empoli – the underlying tension remained palpable. Upon his substitution in the 73rd minute, Lookman exchanged pleasantries only with assistant coach Tullio Gritti, notably avoiding a handshake with Gasperini.

When probed by Sky Sport Italia about the current status of his relationship with Gasperini, Lookman chose to sidestep the question, shrugging his shoulders and cryptically asking, “Finished?”

The significant win over Empoli served as a strong counterpoint to their recent setback against Club Brugge, and Lookman expressed optimism regarding the team’s trajectory moving forward.

“The team delivered an outstanding performance today, with everyone contributing at a high level to our success,” he said during his interview with DAZN. “We approach each match with the same intensity. Today’s display was promising, and we must continue building on this momentum as we prepare for the games ahead.”