Breaking: Kano NNPP Suspends Senator Sumaila, Three Others For Associating With Ganduje, Barau

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended Senator Kawu Sumaila, who represents Kano South Senatorial District, along with three other prominent party members over alleged anti-party activities.

Those suspended include Ali Madakin Gini, Sani Abdullahi Rogo and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum

Naija News reports that the state chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, announced the suspension during a press briefing in Kano on Monday.

He stated that the affected members, despite being elected under the NNPP platform, had engaged in actions that contradict the party’s principles and objectives.

“They were given complementary tickets to represent the party, yet they have failed to uphold the loyalty expected of them,” Dungurawa said.

One of the key incidents that triggered their suspension was the wedding of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter and the commissioning of projects at his university in Sumaila.

Sumaila had invited several high-profile APC members, including Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, among other opposition figures.

NNPP officials expressed shock that the events were dominated by APC members, while key NNPP stakeholders were notably absent.

Mass Defection Rumours Fuel Tension

The suspension comes barely 24 hours after APC National Chairman Ganduje hinted at an imminent mass defection of top NNPP members to the ruling APC.

Dungurawa suggested that the suspended lawmakers were already aligning with the APC, further undermining the NNPP’s unity and strength.

To address the situation, the NNPP set up a committee to investigate the lawmakers’ conduct and recommend further actions.

Despite the suspension, Dungurawa emphasized that the party remains open to reconciliation.

“If they acknowledge their actions and seek forgiveness, the party may consider reinstating them,” he stated.