FG Postpones Crucial Council Meeting Over Local Govt Crisis In Osun State

The federal government has postponed the National Council for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy meeting earlier scheduled to be held in Osun State.

Naija News reports that the meeting, previously scheduled to hold between February 25 and 27, 2025, was postponed due to the uncertainty and security situation in Osun State over the conduct of local government elections in the state.

A memo from the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, on behalf of the Minister, Mohammed Idris, which was addressed to State Commissioners, Directors of MDAs, Heads of Departments/Units, and key stakeholders, confirmed the postponement of the council meeting.

The memo added that a new date would be communicated to the stakeholders.

“With reference to the above, I wish to bring to your notice the current tense situation in Osun State stemmed from political unrest and uproar in view of the ongoing local government elections.

“From the foregoing, I am directed by the Hon. Minister to inform you that the upcoming Council Meeting scheduled to hold in Osun State from 25 – 27 February 2025 has been postponed to a later date that will be duly communicated.

“Any inconvenience(s) caused is highly regretted, please.

“You are requested to give this Circular the needed circulation. While thanking you for your usual cooperation and understanding, please accept the Hon. Minister’s warm regard,” the memo stated.

Naija News reports Osun State has been embroiled in political uncertainty over the local government crisis in the state.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) insists the court has confirmed the local government chairmen elected under its umbrella to remain in office, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ademola Adeleke insist otherwise.

Governor Adeleke, on Saturday, conducted a fresh local government election in the state, which was won by PDP despite the advice from the federal government to desist from conducting the polls.

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Hashim Abioye, confirmed the PDP won all the 30 local government seats and also cleared the 332 councillorship seats in the poll.