Breaking: El-Rufai Speaks On Dumping APC For PDP

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked speculation about his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that El-Rufai insisted that he has no intention of joining the opposition party but may consider other political options if the All Progressives Congress (APC) fails to realign with its founding principles.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, El-Rufai dismissed claims that his recent meetings with politicians from other parties were signs of his impending departure from the APC.

The former governor explained that his interactions with leaders from different political backgrounds were being misinterpreted.

He said, “It should be clear that the fact that I’m in the APC doesn’t mean that I cannot visit a friend of mine who is in the PDP or SDP. So anytime I visit anyone that is not in APC, they say, ‘Oh, he’s thinking of leaving the party.’ In fact, about two months ago, one character in Kaduna posted on his Facebook page that I’ve collected a PDP membership card in my ward. It was totally untrue.”

El-Rufai also clarified the rumours linking him to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after his visit to the party’s national headquarters.

The ex-governor further stated, “When I visited my brother and friend Shehu Gabam at the SDP headquarters, they said, ‘Oh, he has joined the SDP.’ Again, not true.”

Despite speculation about his political future, El-Rufai categorically ruled out joining the PDP. However, he hinted that his continued membership in the APC would depend on the party’s ability to resolve its internal crises.

He stated, “I don’t know where I will end up if the APC doesn’t come back to where we started. But one thing I can tell you for sure is that PDP is not a party that I will go to, ever. I have thought about that. I’ve decided that long ago, and nothing has changed. In fact, if anything, PDP has gotten worse. Rule out PDP.”

On Recent Meeting With PDP Leaders In Kaduna

El-Rufai also addressed reports that he recently met with PDP leaders in Kaduna, a development that fueled further speculation about his possible move to the party.

He said, “I met with PDP leadership in Kaduna a couple of days ago. The state leadership of the party came to see me, and I will meet with them. You know, I’m a public figure in my state, and at my age, and based on the responsibilities I have held, I am a leader of some sort.”

He insisted that such meetings should not be mistaken for a political realignment, noting that he remains accessible to all political figures regardless of their party affiliation.

El-Rufai added, “If people say they want to see me, I’m not going to say, ‘You are PDP, I won’t see you,’ or ‘You are SDP, I will only meet with APC people.’ It is my duty to meet with everyone. It is my duty to guide and mentor young people across partisan divides. But the moment I meet with anyone, everything is reduced to politics.”

While reaffirming his commitment to the APC, El-Rufai left the door open for possible political realignment if the party fails to address its internal conflicts.

He noted, “But PDP, no. Other parties, possibly, if the APC doesn’t sort itself out.”