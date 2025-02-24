‘Bomb Threat’ Forces Diversion Of New York-India Flight To Rome

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday afternoon due to an alleged bomb scare, according to an Italian airport spokesperson.

Naija News understands that the US-based carrier did not provide specifics about the nature of what it described as a “possible security concern.” The flight, carrying 199 passengers plus crew, was escorted by two Italian fighter jets before landing safely at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport (FCO).

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed: “The flight landed safely at FCO (Rome), and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart.”

Passenger Accounts

Mahesh Kumar, an IT consultant from Texas who was aboard the flight, said the pilot announced the diversion due to security reasons about three hours before landing.

“Everyone was afraid. Everyone was staying quiet and obeying the orders,” Kumar told AFP.

He added that passengers were instructed to remain seated while the fighter jets accompanied the aircraft. Upon landing, Italian authorities escorted passengers for a security screening.

Flight Path & Official Response

The flight had departed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Saturday at 8:11 PM local time (01:11 GMT Sunday), according to FlightAware. The tracker showed that the plane abruptly turned around over the Caspian Sea before heading toward Rome.

An American Airlines official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the diversion was made due to Indian security protocols.

“The possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL,” the official stated.

The flight will remain in Rome overnight for crew rest before resuming its journey to New Delhi on Monday.

Authorities’ Confirmation

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft landed safely following a security alert reported by the crew.

Meanwhile, Rome airport authorities stated that the incident did not impact airport operations.

American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the largest US air carriers and serves over 60 countries worldwide.