Ayo Adebanjo To Be Buried On May 3 In Ijebu Ode

Elder statesman and foremost nationalist, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, will be laid to rest in his hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on May 3, 2025, according to a statement released by his family.

Naija News gathered that Adebanjo, who passed away at the age of 96 on February 14, 2025, will be honoured with a series of events leading up to his final interment.

The funeral proceedings will commence with a Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, where dignitaries, political associates, and family members will pay their final respects.

On Friday, May 3, the burial ceremony will begin with a wake at his country home in Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, followed by the interment and a reception for guests at the same venue.

The statement, signed by Ayotunde Ayo-Adebanjo, Adeola Azeez, and Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo on behalf of the family, urged friends, political and business associates, and the general public to support the family in prayers as they prepare for the burial.

“We covet your prayers for the family and your professional support as we continue with preparations to give him a most befitting burial. We also look forward to your esteemed presence at all the events. Please accept the assurances of our highest regards,” the statement read.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo was a respected statesman, pro-democracy activist, and a pillar of progressive politics in Nigeria. His contributions to nation-building, democratic advocacy, and Yoruba socio-political movements remain enduring legacies.