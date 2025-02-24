APC, PDP Clash As El-Rufai Leads Opposition Against Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, amid reports that he is rallying northern political leaders against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 polls.

The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, accused El-Rufai of pushing an ethnic agenda after failing to secure a ministerial appointment in Tinubu’s administration. Although he was initially nominated for a cabinet position, the National Assembly rejected his appointment on security grounds.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, recently, held meetings with various northern political figures, including former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Last Friday, he joined Atiku’s entourage on a condolence visit to the family of Niger Delta elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

During the visit, El-Rufai commended Atiku’s contributions to economic reforms during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

“Nobody gives Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the credit for economic policy-making under Obasanjo’s administration. Many of the things we did were under his leadership. Maybe because we don’t write about it, and people don’t read history, we tend to forget. We only remember negative things. Maybe, it’s part of human nature,” he said.

Following the condolence visit, El-Rufai and Atiku observed the Juma’at prayer together. The next day, he met with the Kaduna State executive committee of the PDP in a closed-door meeting, fueling speculation about potential political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Barely 24 hours later, he visited former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, at his residence in Keffi, Nasarawa State. The visit was revealed by an X user, @UI_Wakili, who posted:

“Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, accompanied by Mallam Bashir Saidu and Dujima Adamawa, paid a visit to former APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu today at his residence in Keffi.”

Adamu, who resigned as APC chairman in July 2023, is believed to have had a fallout with Tinubu.

El-Rufai has recently criticized the APC, accusing it of lacking internal democracy, noting that the party’s organs have not convened in the last two years. Two weeks ago, he shared an opinion piece by social commentator Uche Diala, warning that Tinubu’s relationship with the North was deteriorating and likening it to the situation that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s electoral defeat in 2015.

According to The PUNCH, the APC National Secretary, Basiru, dismissed El-Rufai’s political maneuvers, describing him as an “overrated ethnic champion” who pits northern and southern politicians against each other.

He said: “For parties in Nigeria, it is free exit and free entry. So anybody is free to exit if he wants to exit. But we will not dignify such moves with any comment for now.

“We understand that sectional politics is what makes some people tick. Unfortunately, he (El-Rufai) is not thinking about the development of the country but is stoking up the ethnic nationality agenda. This South versus North posture shows that all along, he has been overrated as a person.”

Basiru added that political appointments are not a birthright and that failure to secure a government position should not lead to political agitation.

“There are more than 180 million Nigerians and quite a number of them are qualified. If you don’t have an opportunity to serve in a government, it does not mean that you should be going around and trying to become an emergency activist,” the Osun politician said.

He also stated that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda was yielding results, citing the strengthening of the naira and reductions in fuel and food prices.

Meanwhile, the PDP has indicated openness to working with El-Rufai and other discontented politicians to challenge the APC in 2027.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said El-Rufai, having been in both parties, now understands which one truly respects the rule of law.

The PDP Chieftian said: “The membership of our party comes from the ward and local government, and the party is open with free entry and exit.

“We have already established the PDP as the only political party with the true interests of the people and any Nigerians who are willing to align with our constitution, placing people first and respecting our policies and the rule of law, will be welcome to work with us.”

He added that the PDP remains a party of principles that offers opportunities for all Nigerians.

Ologunagba said: “This party has been in existence since 1998 and continues to grow stronger. The foundation of this party is peace, democracy, the rule of law, people’s rights, and improving the lives of Nigerians.”