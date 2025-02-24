APC Invites Saraki, Aliyu, David Mark, Ayu, Other PDP Chieftains To Join Party Ahead Of 2027 Election

Some top chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been invited to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 24, the North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum called on elders and leaders from the area who are currently affiliated with the PDP and other opposition groups to consider joining the ruling camp.

The Forum expressed that only the APC administration under President Bola Tinubu can safeguard the interests of the North-Central region.

The statement, signed by its chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, a member of the APC presidential campaign council during the 2023 elections, highlighted prominent North-Central leaders being encouraged to join the party.

Naija News reports that these include former Senate President David Mark, ex-governor of Plateau State Jonah Jang, past Niger State governor Babangida Aliyu, former Senate President and ex-Kwara governor Bukola Saraki, along with former governors of Benue, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom, as well as the former national chairman of the PDP, Professor Iyorchia Ayu.

The Forum emphasized that, in contrast to the neglect and marginalization experienced by the region during the PDP’s tenure, the people of North-Central are now reaping the benefits of democracy thanks to the generosity of the APC government led by Tinubu.

“We urge them to consider the development of the region before party interest.

“We are advising former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and David Mark, former governors Babangida Aliyu, Jonah Jang, Gabriel Suswam, and Samuel Ortom, as well as the former national chairman of the PDP, Professor Iyorchia Ayu, and other elders and leaders of the North-Central to come to the APC because that is the party that loves the people of the region.

“They should consider APC because that is the party that is good to the North-Central. The people of the North-Central are receiving the dividends of democracy under the APC government led by President Bola Tinubu, and that is why we were the first to endorse him for a second term.

“These North-Central elders and political leaders should put party aside and put the interest of the zone first by joining the APC. We urge them to give Mr. President the moral support to continue transforming the fortunes of the zone,” the statement reads.

No Little Or No Federal Project In The North Central During PDP Govt

The APC Forum pointed out that major road networks in the North-Central, which suffered neglect during the PDP years, are now receiving the attention of the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the roads include the Jos-Akwanga Road, Makurdi-Oturkpo-Otukpa Road, Makurdi-Ankpa Road, Jos-Saminaka/Kaduna Road, Minna-Bida Road, and Ejule-Otukpa Road.

Others are the Ganawuri-Manchok Road, Lokoja-Abuja Road, Lapai-Agaie-Bida Road, Birnin-Gwari-Bokani-Mokwa Road, and Minna-Zungeru-Tegina-Kontagora road.

“There were little or no federal projects in the North-Central during the PDP government. Major federal roads across the North-Central were neglected and in a dilapidated state for several years without any intervention by the Federal Government,” the statement noted.

APC Best For North-Central

Stressing why the PDP leaders should join the APC and why the platform is the best for the North-Central, the Forum pointed to the recent establishment of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) following the signing of the enactment bill by the President.

“The President’s action showed that he is a listening President. He listened to the cries of the North-Central APC Forum, which had agitated for the creation of a Development Commission for the region, as had been done for the other geo-political zones—for the sake of equity and justice,” the statement observed.

It stressed that the Commission would ensure the accelerated development of the region.

The North-Central APC stakeholders added that the region has been given prominent positions in the APC Federal Government, including key ministerial portfolios.

The statement identified key ministries headed by ministers from the North-Central to include: the Ministry of Justice, headed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, from Kwara; the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, headed by Mohammed Idris from Niger State; the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, headed by Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda from Plateau; the Ministry of Women Affairs, headed by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim from Nasarawa; the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, headed by Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo from the Federal Capital Territory; and the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, headed by Prof. Joseph Utsev from Benue.

According to the announcement, the North-Central was also granted the prominent post of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which is now held by Senator George Akume of Benue State.

The Forum also noted that the APC government, led by Tinubu, had made significant strides in addressing North-Central insecurity.

Insecurity in the North-Central region is much lower than it was during earlier regimes.

The statement stressed that due to insecurity, it was previously challenging for the people of the region, who are primarily farmers, to get to their farms.

However, the people may now go to their farms to grow and harvest their crops because of President Tinubu’s leadership, which has given the Armed Forces and other security agencies marching orders.

Further urging the North-Central political leaders and elders in the opposition to join the APC, the Forum observed that the PDP leadership had sidelined the party’s chieftains from the region.

“North-Central elders like Saraki, Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark, Jonah Jang, Suswam, Ortom, and Babangida Aliyu have been sidelined by the current leadership of the PDP.

“We are not happy that these eminent personalities of the North-Central are being sidelined in their party, the PDP, and that is another reason why we want them to find a home in the APC.

“They are welcome to join the APC anytime. We assure them that they will feel valued and appreciated in the APC, unlike what they are going through in the PDP, which does not even have a future due to the problems in the party,” it added.