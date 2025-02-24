Amidst Economic Hardship, Deputy Senate President Gives 61 Cars To Kano APC Leaders

Deputy Senate President Sen. Barau Jibril has donated 61 cars and 1,136 motorcycles to grassroots leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State to strengthen party mobilization efforts.

During the presentation, Jibril stated that the motorcycles were designated for ward chairmen, while the cars would be allocated to local government and zonal chairmen of the party.

Additionally, he announced plans to support university graduates with a ₦5 million loan to help them start small businesses.

According to NAN, APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, praised Jibril’s donation, describing it as a move that would improve the socioeconomic well-being of party members and reinforce the party’s vision.

Ganduje also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for appointing key APC members from Kano State into ministerial and key federal positions.

“We appreciate President Tinubu for making it possible to appoint Dr. Mariya Bunkure as Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory and Alhaji Abdullahi Atta as Minister of State for Works and Housing.

“We also thank President Tinubu for appointing Mr. Rabiu Bichi as Managing Director of Hadejia River Basin Development Authority,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kano State’s commitment to supporting the APC, citing the president’s goodwill toward the state.

The APC Chairman in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, lauded Barau Jibril’s empowerment initiative and encouraged other politicians to assist their constituents, particularly during Ramadan.