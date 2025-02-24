Akpabio vs Natasha: Senate Denies Summoning Brekete’s Ordinary President

Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the Nigerian Senate has not summoned the host of Brekete Family, Ahmad Isa, to appear before it, Naija News reports.

It is understood that an 𝕏 user, identified as Abu Bakar, had claimed the Senate summoned the Brekete Family host to appear before it on February 27, 2025, to answer questions regarding how he runs his activities at Brekete Family.

The netizen added that the Senate warned Isa that if he failed to honour their invitation, he would be considered to have committed an offence.

However, in a quick response, the media aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ahmed Tijani Ibn Mustapha, while quoting the earlier statement, denied any summon from the Senate.

According to Mustapha, reports about any summons to the Brekete Family radio host are contorted stories and misinformation.

“It’s amazing how you people just sit in your little corner and concort stories without any basis.

“The Senate DID NOT AT ANY TIME issue a summon to the said individual.

“You should desist from push this utter misinformation,” he wrote via 𝕏 on Monday.

Recall the host of the Human Rights Radio and Television program, Brekete Family, Ahmed Isah, popularly known as “Ordinary President,” had berated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the confrontation with lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Akpabio and Natasha clashed during a plenary session last Thursday over a seating arrangement dispute.

Speaking on the matter during the Brekete Family program on Friday, the Ordinary President asserted that Akpabio was literally dragging Natasha down, urging women organisations to speak up for the female lawmaker.

He lambasted the leadership of the upper legislative chamber over the drama, accusing the Senate of practising autocracy.