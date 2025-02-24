Aiyedatiwa Grants Clemency To 43 Inmates On Inauguration Day

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, marked his swearing-in ceremony with a significant act of clemency, ordering the release of eight convicts while commuting the sentences of 35 others in a move aimed at justice reform and rehabilitation.

Naija News reports that the governor’s decision followed recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the statement, 15 death row inmates had their sentences commuted to prison terms, while 20 prisoners serving life sentences were granted reduced jail terms.

“This decision is a testament to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief in second chances and the potential for rehabilitation,” said the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN.

Ajulo further emphasized that the governor was committed to ensuring that the justice system reflects mercy and humanity, stating, “It is His Excellency’s responsibility to ensure that our justice system upholds not only fairness but also compassion for those deserving of a second chance.”

The governor’s clemency initiative is part of his broader push for judicial reforms in Ondo State. In October 2024, Aiyedatiwa swore in six new judges to strengthen the state’s legal system, describing it as a milestone in improving access to justice.

“This is particularly fulfilling for me, as it marks the second time in our administration’s history that appointments to the Bench of the state judiciary have been made—and in such a large number,” he had stated at the time.

Aiyedatiwa also reflected on the significance of his inauguration, recalling that his late predecessor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, had expressed his wish for him to take over leadership.

“It has been his wish that I succeed him. He said it on our first day of inauguration,” he noted.