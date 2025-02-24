2027: ‘APC Will Reclaim Mandate In Kano Before 1pm’ – Doguwa

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reclaim its mandate in the 2027 election.

Naija News recalls that the incumbent governor, Abba Yusuf, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), slugged it out during the 2023 election and in court with APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, to assume the current position.

Speaking at an empowerment program organized by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, in Kano on Sunday, Doguwa expressed confidence in the unity of the APC in the state, stating that it would pave the way for the party to reclaim power.

According to Dogwu, the NNPP will be defeated in Kano before 1 p.m. on election day in 2027.

He said, “With the unity in our party now, by God’s grace, we will reclaim our mandate in Kano before 1 p.m. on election day in 2027. The NNPP will be defeated.”

Meanwhile, Jibril also, during the event donated 61 cars and 1,136 motorcycles to grassroots leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State to strengthen party mobilization efforts.

During the presentation, Jibril stated that the motorcycles were designated for ward chairmen, while the cars would be allocated to local government and zonal chairmen of the party.

Additionally, he announced plans to support university graduates with a ₦5 million loan to help them start small businesses.

According to NAN, APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, praised Jibril’s donation, describing it as a move that would improve the socioeconomic well-being of party members and reinforce the party’s vision.

Ganduje also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for appointing key APC members from Kano State into ministerial and key federal positions.