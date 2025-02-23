Why Yar’adua, Bola Ige, Saraki, Others Were Arrested In 1991 – IBB

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), has defended the controversial cancellation of the 1991 governorship primaries, citing widespread allegations of rigging and electoral malpractice.

In his newly released autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service’, Babangida disclosed that 13 key political figures were arrested to restore credibility to the election process. Among those detained were General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Abubakar Rimi, Lateef Jakande, Bola Ige, Jim Nwobodo, Olusola Saraki, Solomon Lar and Arthur Nzeribe.

“The rescheduled primaries were held in five states on December 3, 1991, but only after we arrested and detained 13 political ‘godfathers’ within the two parties,” Babangida stated.

However, he did not specify the roles each individual played in the alleged electoral malpractices.

Governors Secretly Worked To Prolong Military Rule

Babangida also revealed that some governors, elected under the National Republican Congress (NRC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), privately colluded to extend military rule while publicly advocating for a return to democracy.

He accused these governors of working hand-in-hand with the notorious Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), led by Senator Arthur Nzeribe and top military officers, to derail Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule.

Regret Over Allowing Abacha To Stay In Power

Naija News reports that Babangida admitted that his biggest mistake was allowing General Sani Abacha to remain in power under the Interim National Government (ING) led by Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“I was alarmed to discover that Abacha and a handful of others mobilized negative opinions against me within the military, portraying me as the problem and preparing for a coup,” Babangida wrote.

He explained that the ING was a compromise to balance fierce opposition from Abacha against those advocating for Abiola’s mandate to be upheld following the June 12, 1993, election annulment.

“To legally establish the ING, we directed Professors Ben Nwabueze and Clement Akpamgbo to draft Decree 61 of 1993,” he stated.

Despite concerns over Shonekan’s political inexperience, Babangida said the government retained key military officers to support him, including Lt-General Joshua Dogonyaro, Lt-General Aliyu Gusau, Brigadier John Shagaya

However, Babangida acknowledged that keeping Abacha in power was a grave mistake.

“As we all now know, that was a grave mistake,” he admitted.