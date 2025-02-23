Why I Changed My Name To Babangida After Returning From India – IBB

Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has revealed that some military officers thought he was Yoruba in his early days as an officer.

He explained that most military officers confused his name, “Badamasi,” for the Yoruba name “Gbadamosi.”

The former military head of state said this led him to adopt his father’s name, Babangida, to clarify his identity.

Speaking via his book, A Journey in Service, Babangida wrote: “I RETURNED TO Nigeria from India in January 1964 as 2nd Lt. Ibrahim Badamasi, with personal Army number N/438. I was promptly deployed to the reconnaissance squadron (the ‘Turaki’ Squadron), First Brigade, Kaduna.

“Although the overall Commander of the First Brigade was Brigadier Samuel Adesujo Ademulegun, young officers hardly had contact with him. I had Major Chris Anuforo, Major Hassan Katsina, and Major Okpo Isong as my immediate commanders. These senior officers were very kind to me in their different ways.

“However, before I settled down to work at the First Brigade, a particular incident led me to add ‘Babangida’ to my name. During official engagements that led to my deployment to Kaduna, officers who confused the Yoruba name ‘Gbadamosi’ with my last name, ‘Badamasi,’ repeatedly asked me whether I was Yoruba.

“That question had also come up a few years before, during my enlistment interview for the military. Since that question persisted (and since I knew I wasn’t Yoruba!), I decided to take on my father’s other name as my last name. And I remember joking about it then and saying: ‘Regardless of the name change, I am still my father’s son!’

“As happens with new and young entrants into the profession, especially those on overseas courses, I was put on probation for months after returning from India. Somewhere along the line, a final report arrived saying that I was okay and ready for work.”