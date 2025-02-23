Why I Almost Made Babangida My ADC – Gowon

Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Rtd, has stated that he is happy to have witnessed his colleague, General Ibrahim Babangida’s professional and political career.

Speaking in the Foreword of the book A Journey in Service, written by Ibrahim Babangida and launched in Abuja on Friday, Gowon disclosed that he nearly made Babangida his Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

He described Babangida’s tenure as the most remarkable in the lineup of military leaders, adding that he was so impressed with his intellect that he considered making him his ADC.

Gowon wrote, “At some point, I was so impressed by his intellect and outstanding professionalism that he almost became my Aide-de-Camp,

“That story belongs elsewhere, and I will leave him to tell it for the benefit of others who did not have the privilege of proximity to our careers.

“I can assert with pride that General Babangida was arguably one of the most remarkable military officers this country is blessed with.

“Brilliant but unassuming, gifted but sociable, a natural leader but also a devoted follower, Ibrahim was destined for great things. It did not come as a surprise when it pleased God to elevate him to the summit of political leadership in our country’s days of military rule.

“In the post-civil war period, his tenure in office is easily the most remarkable in the lineup of military leaders that our nation has witnessed. I say this without equivocation for so many reasons.

“Unlike some of us, his seniors, he tried to be the best of two opposing worlds. He sought to be an officer and a gentleman in the finest tradition.

“At the same time, he had unusual political sophistication and savvy, which enabled him to freely navigate the complex world of politics without losing grip of his command and control of the military establishment.”