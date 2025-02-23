When 2025 Ramadan Will Start, What You Need To Know

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims worldwide.

In 2025, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, February 28, or Saturday, March 1, depending on the sighting of the moon, and conclude on Sunday, March 30, with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Fasting Guidelines During Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan, known as sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It involves abstaining from food, drink, and other specific physical needs from dawn (Fajr) until sunset (Maghrib).

Key practices include:

Pre-Dawn Meal (Suhoor): Consuming a meal before dawn to sustain oneself during the day.

Breaking the Fast (Iftar): Ending the daily fast immediately after sunset, traditionally with dates and water, followed by a larger meal.

Spiritual Discipline: Refraining from false speech and inappropriate actions, engaging in increased prayer and reciting the Quran.

Exemptions From Fasting

Specific individuals are exempt from fasting, including:

– Children who have not reached puberty.

– The elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

– Pregnant or nursing women.

– Travelers and individuals experiencing temporary health issues.

Those exempted are encouraged to make up missed fasts later or provide meals to those in need, depending on their circumstances.

Health Considerations

Maintaining health during Ramadan is essential. Recommendations include:

Hydration: Drinking sufficient water during non-fasting hours to stay hydrated.

Balanced Diet: Consuming various foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, to ensure adequate nutrition.

Portion Control: Eating moderate portions to avoid discomfort and maintain energy levels.

Physical Activity: Engaging in light to moderate exercise to promote well-being.