We Need A Rescue Operation – El-Rufai To North, South-South Stakeholders

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has urged the north to form an alliance with the south-south to “save” Nigeria.

The politician stated this on Friday during a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman and Niger Delta advocate, Edwin Clark.

El-Rufai said the north and south-south had a strong historical political partnership.

According to him, “In the 60s, 70s and 80s, the traditional political partners of the north was the south-south. Let us not forget that. Let us go back to that. Let us save this country because it really requires saving. We need a rescue operation.”

Meanwhile, El-Rufai, on Saturday met with the state executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in what is seen as a significant political move.

Naija News understands that El-Rufai, accompanied by his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu, has seen his relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) deteriorate in recent months.

While President Bola Tinubu had nominated him for a ministerial appointment, his nomination was rejected by the National Assembly, reportedly due to security concerns.

Despite the fallout, El-Rufai maintains that he supported Tinubu’s presidential campaign, stating that he has moved on from past grievances.

Political analysts are speculating about the significance of El-Rufai’s meeting with PDP leaders, raising questions about whether he is considering a defection ahead of the 2027 elections.

At the time of filing this report the details of the meeting has not been disclosed by the former governor or the PDP leaders.