Veteran Nollywood Actor Hospitalized

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, John Amaefule, has been admitted to the hospital following a stroke.

The development was confirmed in a post on Instagram by fellow actor, Stanley Ontop.

Stanley Ontop claims that Amaefule was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), located in the capital of Imo State, Owerri.

The public was asked for financial assistance by the actor, who is experiencing a stroke on the left side of his brain.

Stanley wrote, “Nollywood Veteran Actor John Amaefule was rushed to hospital this morning in Owerri after encountering Stroke.

“His family is asking Nigerians to please help. He’s currently in FCM Owerri and they need money to save this man. He had stroke in the left side of his brain. Which is likely causing right sided weakness, They need to do Lipid panel test, Hemoglobin Alc test, Electrolyte urea and creatinine test for him.”

See video and photos below:

Meanwhile, popular on-air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu Wazobia, has denied fraud allegations made against him by several individuals.

Naija News understands that the media personality was accused of fraud and financial misconduct regarding the Nedu Scholarship Foundation (NDSCHF).

The controversy began after Nedu invited reality TV star and comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, to the Honest Bunch podcast.

During the podcast, Deeone, alleged social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was gay.

Subsequently, several accusations surfaced online claiming that Nedu had misappropriated donations meant for the scholarship initiative.

Addressing the allegation at a press conference held in Lagos, Nedu reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to education, philanthropy and social impact while announcing decisive legal action against false claims to tarnish his reputation.

Nedu, while speaking through the agency that manages his brand, Tokindrumz, emphasised that all funds for the NDSCHF initiative were managed by a globally recognised social enterprise, ensuring full accountability and at no point did Nedu personally handle or control donations.