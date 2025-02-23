Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 23rd February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 23rd February 2025.

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday met with the state executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in what is seen as a significant political move.

Naija News understands that El-Rufai, accompanied by his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu, has seen his relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) deteriorate in recent months.

While President Bola Tinubu had nominated him for a ministerial appointment, his nomination was rejected by the National Assembly, reportedly due to security concerns.

Despite the fallout, El-Rufai maintains that he supported Tinubu’s presidential campaign, stating that he has moved on from past grievances.

Political analysts are speculating about the significance of El-Rufai’s meeting with PDP leaders, raising questions about whether he is considering a defection ahead of the 2027 elections.

At the time of filing this report the details of the meeting has not been disclosed by the former governor or the PDP leaders.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in all the 30 local government areas (LGAs) in Osun State.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, disclosed this at a press conference on Saturday.

Despite warnings from the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) proceeded with the local government elections on Saturday, February 22.

The commission based its decision on a judgment from the Osun State High Court in Ilesa, which directed the electoral body to fill vacant positions for chairmen and councillors in all 30 local government areas (LGAs).

Election activities began as early as 8 AM in all 30 local councils, including Ede North LGA, where Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote.

Speaking after voting, Adeleke described the exercise as peaceful, urging Osun residents to maintain calm.

Nigerian media personality, Morayo Brown, has demanded the prosecution of former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), after admitting that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

Naija News reports that IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, “A Journey in Service,” launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, Morayo said her father warned Nigerians about IBB because he reigned like a fearless hurricane, bulldozing everything in his path.

Morayo stated that IBB should be prosecuted and held accountable for his deeds, which cost the lives of many during his tenure.

She recalled how her father had to escape to the United States of America and suffered a stroke after hearing about the death of Abiola and never recovered from the issue.

Morayo expressed displeasure at President Bola Tinubu for laughing at IBB’s book launch despite knowing the pains and struggles they passed through.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that there will be no fresh South-South zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beyond the one held on Saturday in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking at the congress, Wike challenged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, insisting that the election was legitimate and final.

He urged delegates to elect officials who will defend and protect the party, emphasizing the importance of strong leadership in moving PDP forward.

The zonal chairman, Dan Orbih, while speaking at the even,t said the problems of the party in the zone are inflicted and insisted that the party should not define the company one keeps.

He also expressed optimism that the Congress will help reposition the party and help kick-start the process of rebuilding the party.

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has argued that former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), did not tell the truth on the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election.

Naija News reported that General Babangida, in his autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service’ disclosed that it was former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, who annulled the election without his permission.

According to him, Moshood Abiola won the election. However, he claimed responsibility for the annulment because it happened in his administration.

In an interview with Nigeria Info FM, Sowore disagreed with IBB’s account on Friday. He claimed IBB’s position was false. He stated that the former Military President never wanted to hand over power but to transform into a civilian president.

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the rule of law in the conduct of the local government election in the state.

Naija News reports that Adeleke stated this while speaking with newsmen in his hometown, Ede.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, however, denied making any negative comments against the president.

He said, “I did not at any point utter any negative remarks about Mr President.

“All the news articles suggesting that I made negative remarks against the president is fake.

“I have been very supportive and collaborative with the federal government.

“In my two broadcasts, I did not in any way attack the president.

“I urge the public and stakeholders to ignore the fake news, as I did not attack President Tinubu in any way before and during ongoing local government election.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has announced its intention to abolish the visa-on-arrival policy.

This declaration was made on Friday, February 21, by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during the concluding ceremony of a weeklong training program aimed at enhancing the capabilities of personnel from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This training initiative is part of the NIS’s efforts to ensure proper documentation of all individuals entering the country.

Naija News recalls that the visa-on-arrival policy was implemented by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020, allowing for short-term visas to be issued upon arrival.

Tunji-Ojo stated that the Federal Government plans to replace the visa-on-arrival policy with the introduction of landing and exit cards, which visitors will be required to complete prior to their arrival in Nigeria.

He underscored the importance of integrating the immigration data centre to facilitate cohesive solutions for migration-related decisions affecting Nigeria.

Furthermore, he clarified that this integration would prevent approvals from being granted without the necessary clearances from Interpol, the criminal records system, and other background-checking agencies in real time.

An Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Christian Oladimeji, has been shot and injured during a confrontation between police officers and hoodlums over suspected stolen materials in Minna, Niger State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Friday at about 12:30 p.m., as confirmed by security analyst Zagazola Makama in a post on his official 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

According to reports, a Surveillance Patrol Team from the ‘A’ Division Police Command in Minna, led by ASP Ibrahim Audu Paiko, was conducting a routine patrol near the Obasanjo Complex when they spotted a group of road construction workers carrying iron rods suspected to be stolen.

Upon sighting the officers, the workers abandoned the materials and fled. However, as the police attempted to recover the abandoned items, they were suddenly attacked by other road construction workers and hoodlums, who pelted them with stones and other objects.

Arsenal had an opportunity to narrow the gap with Premier League leaders Liverpool but faced a challenging match against West Ham, who broke a four-match winless streak with a remarkable performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen scored the decisive goal for West Ham, taking advantage of a Gunners side that struggled to find their rhythm. Arsenal would have moved within five points of Arne Slot’s team with a victory, but they found it difficult to break through a solid West Ham defence that consistently created better chances throughout the Premier League match.

Bowen played a key role in the winning goal, picking up a loose ball near his box and setting up Aaron Wan-Bissaka before heading the full-back’s cross into the net for his 50th Premier League goal.

It marked the first time this season that Arsenal trailed at halftime in a home league match, and despite dominating possession in the second half, they failed to convert their opportunities.

Leandro Trossard came close with a low shot that was saved by Alphonse Areola, but hopes of a comeback were dashed when Myles Lewis-Skelly received a red card for a professional foul on Mohammed Kudus. Initially cautioned with a yellow card, VAR intervened, determining that Lewis-Skelly had denied Kudus a clear goalscoring opportunity, leading to the red card.

In the end, West Ham managed to secure the win comfortably, moving 13 points above the relegation zone and levelling with Manchester United in 15th place, despite having an inferior goal difference.

A suspected gunrunner, Hamza Samaila Surudubu, who allegedly supplies arms to terrorists in North-West Nigeria, including notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, has been arrested.

Naija News confirmed that the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), confirmed the arrest.

Usman stated, “A 35-year-old suspected ammunition courier, identified as Hamza Samaila Surudubu, has been apprehended by Sokoto State Community Guard Corps (SSCGC), Isa Division. The suspect was arrested today 20/02/2025 along Shinkafi Road.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Hamza Samaila was en route to deliver arms and ammunition to Bello Turji, Boka, and Halilu Buzu.”

The case has been transferred to security agencies for further investigation.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.