Tinubu’s Minister, Supporters Threaten To Leave APC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has threatened to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

The government appointee said he and his supporters will leave the party should Abdullahi Abbas or anyone like him be reinstated as the Chairman of the party in Kano State.

Naija News reports that Ata made this known during the Fagge party caucus meeting held at the Federal Secretariat in Kano on Saturday.

He alleged that the Chairman’s utterances were the reason why God took off power from the party despite a clear win in the 2023 governorship elections.

Ata said, “We are making it clear to everyone, if they bring him back, we will leave. The party will surely fall again. We are not with such people, and no matter what happens, we will not align with them. They send us messages, and we respond accordingly.”

He characterised Abbas’s divisive remarks as profane and blamed them for the APC’s loss in the 2023 elections.

He cautioned that the APC would lose again if Abbas were given another chance to lead it in Kano.

“We were raised with good morals; we know who God is, we respect our scholars and elders, and we will not compromise our values. If they insist on bringing him back, we will leave, and I swear, the party will fall again,” Ata declared.

He emphasized the need to replace Abbas with reputable and respectable individuals to ensure that APC regains control of Kano.

According to him, power is granted by God, not by votes or financial influence.

“Votes do not give power, money cannot buy power, and even the people do not ultimately decide who rules. Gawuna and Garo won the election cleanly, but fraud was committed against us. We went to court, and it was proven that we were cheated. Yet in the end, the One who gives power withheld it from us because we challenged Him,” Ata added.

It is worth noting that this marks the first time the minister has openly criticized APC leadership in Kano.

However, many believe his remarks stem from the party leaders’ opposition to his appointment as minister after President Tinubu removed Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo.