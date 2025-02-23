Connect with us

Nigeria News

Tinubu Must Be Re-Elected By The Power Of God – Umahi

Published

on

at

8:38 PM

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Tinubu will complete two terms in office, securing re-election in 2027.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1 at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Umahi asserted that Tinubu’s second term is assured through divine intervention.

A man that has the courage to do what was dreamt 45 years back is the only man that will have the courage to finish it.

I say we must vote for him in 2027. The President must be re-elected by the power of God. Those in support say ‘hi’,” Umahi added.

The minister highlighted Tinubu’s contributions to the South-East since assuming office in 2023, emphasizing that the region stands firmly behind him.

According to Umahi, the administration has initiated several federal projects in the South-East and other regions, demonstrating its commitment to national development.

As a former two-term governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi declared that Igbos would support Tinubu’s re-election bid and deliver an overwhelming majority of votes in 2027.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to have 99 per cent of the votes of the South-East because he has been very nice to the people of the South-East. They will leave South-West to give us 99.99% (in) 2027,” he asserted.

Umahi dismissed any claims of sabotage against the administration, pointing out that ongoing infrastructure projects—such as the Enugu-Abakaliki road and Afikpo-Abia-Okigwe route—underscore the government’s commitment to the region.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement