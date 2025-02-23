Tinubu Must Be Re-Elected By The Power Of God – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Tinubu will complete two terms in office, securing re-election in 2027.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1 at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Umahi asserted that Tinubu’s second term is assured through divine intervention.

“A man that has the courage to do what was dreamt 45 years back is the only man that will have the courage to finish it.

“I say we must vote for him in 2027. The President must be re-elected by the power of God. Those in support say ‘hi’,” Umahi added.

The minister highlighted Tinubu’s contributions to the South-East since assuming office in 2023, emphasizing that the region stands firmly behind him.

According to Umahi, the administration has initiated several federal projects in the South-East and other regions, demonstrating its commitment to national development.

As a former two-term governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi declared that Igbos would support Tinubu’s re-election bid and deliver an overwhelming majority of votes in 2027.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to have 99 per cent of the votes of the South-East because he has been very nice to the people of the South-East. They will leave South-West to give us 99.99% (in) 2027,” he asserted.

Umahi dismissed any claims of sabotage against the administration, pointing out that ongoing infrastructure projects—such as the Enugu-Abakaliki road and Afikpo-Abia-Okigwe route—underscore the government’s commitment to the region.