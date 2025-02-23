“Tinubu, FG Must Apologize” – Ohanaeze Reacts After IBB Revealed 1966 Coup Was Not An Igbo Coup

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called for a stop to all forms of entrenched vindictiveness, cruelty, and deep-seated animosities towards Igbos in Nigeria following the revelation by former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) that the January 1966 Coup was not an Igbo coup.

The group also demanded an unreserved apology from President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the government, past military leaders and particularly General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) for the pain suffered by the Igbos.

The Ohanaeze, in a statement on Sunday by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said it’s time to put a stop to the narrative that Igbos are anti-Nigeria’s progress.

Iziguzoro maintained that the erroneous promotion of the 1966 coup as an Igbo coup, has brought about catastrophic consequences, hatred and ethnic targeting against the Igbos in Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze, therefore, commended IBB “for his bold and historic assertion that the January 1966 Coup d’état was unequivocally not an Igbo coup.”

Naija News reports the Ohanaeze position was made known after IBB disclosed that it was an Igbo officer, Major John Obienu, who crushed the 1966 military coup.

General Babangida disclosed this on page 39 of his book ‘A Journey In Service’.

He stated that the ethnic colouration given to the coup as Igbo filtered in as a result of the killing of the then Sarduana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and his wife, Hafsatu.

Based on Babangida’s submission, the Ohanaeze has now demanded an apology to the Igbo nation by President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria as a country for the long years of trauma suffered by the region and its people.

The group submitted that an apology from President Tinubu would give an opportunity for reconciliation and a united Nigeria.

“This courageous acknowledgment stands as a crucial milestone in altering the narrative that has unjustly painted the Igbo people as antagonists within the broader scope of Nigeria’s tumultuous political landscape. It signals a potential cessation of the entrenched vindictiveness, cruelty, and deep-seated animosities directed toward the Igbo Nation over the past five decades.

“During his recent book launch titled “A Journey in Service,” General Babangida’s clarity regarding the 1966 coup, notably his exemption of the Igbo people from the unjust label of being “enemies of the North,” is indeed commendable—albeit belated. The ramifications of the erroneous classification of the 1966 January Coup as an Igbo insurrection have been profoundly detrimental, leading to catastrophic consequences not only during that tumultuous period but extending into the present day. Specifically, this mischaracterization incited the July 1966 Counter Coup against the then Military Head of State of Igbo descent and precipitated violent uprisings targeting Igbo citizens residing in northern Nigeria, sowing seeds of discord that ultimately contributed to the tragic Biafra War, in which three million Igbos, predominantly women and children, lost their lives.

“In the wake of this tragic history, the Igbo people continue to suffer from systemic injustices and marginalization. Our demographic representation in terms of least number of states within the federation remains the least of any ethnic group, the political conspirancies to deny Igbos from ascending to Nigeria’s Presidency and we face deliberate omissions of Federal Government presence in the Southeast. The tragic closure of the Eastern Economic Corridor, characterized by the permanent shutdown of the Calabar seaport and other critical infrastructures, underscores the extent of our exclusion. Additionally, the implementation of the federal government’s discriminatory policies, exemplified by the quota system and the absence of functional international airports in the Southeast, serves to reinforce the barriers to our equitable participation in the socio-political fabric of Nigeria.

“In light of these grievous injustices, Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterates our demands articulated during the 1999 Justice Oputa-led Judicial Commission for the Investigation of Human Rights Violation Panel. It is imperative that the current federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must confront the shadows of our historical traumas. We demand a public and unreserved apology from the President on behalf of past military regimes, particularly that of General Yakubu Gowon, who orchestrated unprovoked bombardments and shellings over Igbo territory during the Nigeria-Biafra War that resulted in immense human suffering and loss.

“Furthermore, we maintain our resolute stance that the Nigerian federal government must dispel the long-standing inequities perpetrated against the Igbo nation by paying reparations amounting to 10 trillion naira. This demand is not merely a demand for financial restitution or restitution; it is a necessary acknowledgment of the value of human lives lost and the cultural and infrastructural devastation endured by our people, which remains evident even 55 years post-conflict.

“In an ideal society, the implications of General Babangida’s confession would prompt accountability among those who endorsed the odious actions against the Igbo. However, embodying the spirit of forgiveness that defines our identity, the Igbo people have extended our pardon to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and others for the grievous sins committed against our community during the Biafra War spanning from 1966 to 1970.

“We earnestly call upon President Tinubu to embrace this opportune moment for genuine reconciliation and restorative justice, thereby laying the foundation for a united and harmonious Nigeria, where the scars of the past give way to a brighter future for all citizens.”