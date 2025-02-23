‘This Is Democracy In Action’ – PDP Governors Applaud Adeleke For Conducting Osun LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has extended its congratulations to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the residents of Osun for the smooth and successful conduct of the Local Government Council Elections held on Saturday.

In a statement released by the forum’s Director General, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, the group—led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, commended the PDP for securing a decisive victory at the polls.

Governor Mohammed remarked: “This is a well-deserved victory after a hard-fought contest—both for Governor Adeleke, the PDP, democracy, and the indisputable impact of good governance in public service.”

He encouraged Governor Adeleke to ensure that the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors adopt an inclusive approach to governance, fostering peace and unity across Osun State.

“The elected officials must be magnanimous in victory and promote a culture of tolerance to further consolidate the peace already enjoyed in the state,” he added.

The forum recognized the “enormous transformation projects” initiated by Adeleke’s administration, highlighting his efforts in grassroots development, youth empowerment, and the inclusion of women in governance.

“Having verified Governor Adeleke’s numerous capacity-building and empowerment initiatives, we are confident that he will lead the newly elected local government officials to maximize all opportunities for delivering life-changing dividends of democracy to Osun residents,” the forum added.

Describing the election outcome as “a referendum on Adeleke’s leadership and acceptability in Osun State,” the forum emphasized the PDP’s commitment to fairness and the democratic process.

The statement also commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) for overseeing a free and fair election, ensuring transparency and credibility.

Expressing appreciation to Osun’s residents, the forum concluded: “Power in a democracy resides with the people. Once again, the people of Osun have spoken, reaffirming their trust in the PDP as a people-centered party.

“With the successful conclusion of the exercise, it is evident that the voice of the people has been honored.

“We appreciate the indigenes and residents of Osun for taking their destinies into their hands by overwhelmingly supporting our great party, the PDP. This is democracy in action.”