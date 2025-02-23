This Country Will Be Ruined If Anybody Contest 2027 Election With This Constitution – Obong Attah

Two-time governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has stated that the tension ahead of the 2027 election is too high.

He said this during the commissioning of a ₦102 million asphalt overlay road in Ilọrin, Kwara State.

Speaking with newsmen after the inauguration of the project, the former governor said, “Nobody should attempt to go into election with this constitution in 2027. This is because the tension is too high and we need to resolve all the problems facing us”.

He said Nigeria doesn’t have a nation and presently lacks national or economic policies, adding that the present system needs to be changed.

“That is all I am preaching, it’s not about insecurity, health or economic issues, but we have failed to develop the country into a nation with common shared values.

“Nobody can be forced into a union and told to form a country and they will agree to stay. Until we have a constitution that Nigerians prepared for themselves and are using with shared values, equality, equity and justice, believe me, we can (ruin) this country”, he noted.

He said that, unlike in the past, when it took the country seven years to fashion out a constitution from 1953-1960, it won’t take 6 months this time.

“We can do it and until we do it, and I want us to do it so that there will be an election in 2027.

“But at the moment if you attempt to go into election with everybody complaining about INEC, insecurity and several other issues of disagreement, you would ruin the country because the tension is too high”, he submitted.