Tension In Sokoto Communities As Bandits Impose ₦25 Million Fine Over Lost Member, Weapons

Residents of Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto State are in distress as they face an overwhelming demand from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Naija News learnt that the gang had imposed a ₦25 million levy on the communities as retribution for the killing of one of their members and the loss of firearms during a recent confrontation with security forces.

In addition to this, the villagers are also scrambling to gather ₦3 million to secure the freedom of 12 worshippers abducted by the criminals across four villages.

According to Vanguard, Hon. Ibrahim Saidu Naino, who represents Sabon Birni East in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, has verified that a ransom of ₦250,000 has been placed on each of the 12 abducted worshippers.

This ransom comes from the hefty levy Turji’s gang has demanded from the communities.

Detailing the sequence of events, Naino explained that local residents, with military support, had fought back against the assailants, successfully killing one of them and seizing some weapons.

In retaliation, the armed group imposed a financial penalty, presenting it as compensation for their losses.

“The bandits are demanding ₦25 million because they lost one of their members and some of their rifles during the fight,” Naino stated.

Also confirming the development, the lawmaker representing Sabon Birni West, Hon. Aminu Boza, revealed that among the villages affected is Garin Idi, the hometown of Sokoto State Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed Gobir.

Boza further disclosed that after negotiations, the imposed levy was slightly reduced from ₦25 million to ₦22 million.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the security situation, he criticized the military for failing to maintain a presence in these vulnerable communities, despite the existence of a barracks in nearby Isa town.

He also lamented the worsening insecurity in the region, noting previous visits by the Minister of Defense and the recent tragic killing of six operatives from the Sokoto Community Guards.

The lawmaker urged security agencies to take decisive and sustained action to restore peace to the troubled areas.

Meanwhile, five of the abducted worshippers remain in captivity as their families struggle to raise the required ₦250,000 ransom for their release.