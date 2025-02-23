Telecom Blackout Looms As ATCON Raises Alarm Over Diesel Shortage

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has sounded an urgent warning about a potential network shutdown in Lagos and Ogun States due to an ongoing diesel supply crisis.

Naija News learnt that this crisis stems from an indefinite strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) division, which has disrupted fuel distribution.

ATCON President, Tony Emoekpere, expressed deep concern over the worsening situation, emphasizing that the fuel supply disruption is bringing telecom base stations dangerously close to shutting down.

The resulting impact could leave millions of mobile and internet users in the region disconnected.

Emoekpere highlighted the root cause of the strike, stating: “This strike, which stems from the persistent harassment of tanker and petroleum product drivers by police officers in Lagos State, has effectively halted all truck loading operations and fuel movements.”

The diesel shortage has placed telecom infrastructure in a precarious position, with many critical sites running on dwindling reserves.

Emoekpere warned that without immediate intervention, the crisis could escalate into a full-scale network outage, affecting key areas such as:

– Mobile and internet connectivity

– Business and financial transactions

– Emergency communication networks

– Essential daily communications

To prevent this impending crisis, ATCON has called on the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States to step in and ensure that diesel is released from depots to telecom operators without further delay.

“This is not just a telecom issue—it is a national emergency that could cripple economic activities and compromise public safety,” Emoekpere stressed.

The association also appealed to security agencies and petroleum unions to resolve the dispute swiftly, ensuring Nigeria’s connectivity and economic stability remain intact.