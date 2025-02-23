Summon Courage, Apologise To Ndigbo – Ibegbu Makes Demand After IBB 1996 Coup Revelations

A former deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has stated that former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s (IBB) new book, ‘A Journey of Service’, confirms that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup but aimed at making the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo a Prime Minister

Babangida, in his book, had dismissed claims that the 1966 military takeover was an “Igbo coup.”

He said the head of the 1966 coup, Kaduna Nzeogwu, spoke Hausa fluently and was more North than Igbo.

Reacting, Ibegbu insisted that Nigeria must apologise to the Igbos for wrongly interpreting history.

In a statement he signed, Ibegbu said: “Am happy Babangida who was nearly killed at the Uzuakoli sector of the war by redoubtable Biafra forces have finally told the world the truth on the January Coup.

“This pan Nigeria coup led to a bloody counter-coup which later caused the civil war in which millions of lives were lost.

“I am happy Babangida confirmed that the January coup was geared to make Awolowo the Prime minister and not any Igbo hegemony as the counter coupists of July 29, 1966 claimed.

“I am very happy the truth is now coming out and I expect General Gowon and TY Danjuma to follow suit. Ndigbo lost three million lives for this wrong profiling.

“The Nigeria state would now have the courage to apologise to Ndigbo for the progrom and subsequent war against them whose wounds are still there directly or indirectly.

“I have forgiven Babangida of his other sins for saying this generational truth.”

The former deputy spokesman of Ohanaeze also declared that Babangida’s confession that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election was apt.

Ibegbu also called on the Nigerian government to immortalize MKO Abiola.