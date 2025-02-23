Politicians Backing Tinubu Are Only After ‘Stomach Infrastructure’ – PDP Chieftain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the loyalty of certain northern politicians to President Bola Tinubu, claiming their support is driven by personal gain rather than genuine commitment.

The party argued that no serious-minded Northerner would back the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, insisting that many politicians merely align with Tinubu to secure personal benefits rather than work for the region’s progress.

The PDP also asserted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will struggle to gain support from serious-minded Northerners in the 2027 elections.

This statement comes in response to accusations of ‘non-performance’ against Senator Lawal Adamu, who represents Kaduna Central, and reports that the Kaduna State Government halted the distribution of educational materials worth millions of naira, which the senator had procured for schools.

Speaking to journalists, Senior Special Assistant to the PDP National Chairman on Media and Communication, Yusuf Dingyadi, criticized the Kaduna State Government for allegedly failing to work with elected representatives to improve the state.

“It is expected that the state government, irrespective of political party, will work together with other elected representatives of the people to improve the living standards of the Kaduna populace.

“The PDP is a political party, and as long as you keep attacking it, you won’t make progress. You cannot be sponsoring political thugs and propagandists to destroy our values just to impress President Bola Tinubu because of your 2027 agenda.

“No serious northerner will campaign for the APC in the North. The fact that some politicians are performing ‘Papalolo’ for him does not mean they genuinely support him—it is merely to advance their stomach infrastructure,” the PDP chieftain said.

Dingyadi also cautioned Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani against being influenced by political figures he described as “straying horses,” arguing that they offer more harm than benefit to his administration.

He further defended PDP lawmakers, insisting that they are actively fulfilling their responsibilities.

“Our PDP-elected members are not dormant. They are performing well in their constituencies, better than the APC’s.

“You cannot manipulate our political success by sponsoring propagandists to attack our performing elected legislators or by staging defections in a sponsored arena,” he added.