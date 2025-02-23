Peter Obi: Disregard The Media Sensation Of Few Political Actors – Soludo Speaks On Closed Onitsha Markets

Governor Charles Soludo has justified the closure of some markets in Anambra State by security and government agents.

Based on the visit, Governor Soludo submitted that his visit was purely interventionist as drug-related matters were the constitutional duties of the federal government.

He related that his visit was to ascertain why other markets close to the drug market shut down for illicit and fake items were also closed. The Governor, however, revealed that the leadership of some of the closed markets made it known to him that the regulators and security agencies made shocking and disturbing discoveries in the plumbing markets as well.

Soludo, therefore, urged the public to ignore the media sensation of some political actors calling for the reopening of the closed markets in proximity to the drug market.

The submission of Governor Soludo comes a few days after the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, made repeated calls for the reopening of the closed markets, arguing that it is impacting negatively on the economic wellbeing of some innocent traders.

However, Soludo stressed the need to rid the state of counterfeit and controlled drugs, hence, backing the closure of the markets by the federal government.

He, however, added that a directive has been issued for action to be expedited at the plumbing materials market so traders can resume activities there in less than ten days.

“I visited the Ọgbọ ogwu and adjoining market today in Onitsha. As the biggest open drug market in Africa, it is not surprising that Federal Agencies and regulatory bodies would, from time to time, visit the market to enforce standards and check the sale of fake, counterfeit, and controlled drugs in the market.

“With drugs and related matters captured strictly on the exclusive list, my visit today was interventionist. First, I sought to ascertain why other markets close to the drug market in Onitsha were closed. Away from the media sensation created by a few political actors, the leadership of the Plumbing materials market, which was shut down alongside the drug market, confirmed to me that the discoveries made by the Regulators in some shops in the plumbing material market were both shocking and disturbing.

“Right inside these shops were found cartons of counterfeit and controlled drugs, many of which had been banned globally. How these drugs, which have been banned globally and locally, are still being manufactured in India, pass through our various ports (sea and air), and find their way to our local drug markets remains a question only the relevant authorities can answer.

“While we must rid our country of fake and counterfeit drugs, it is important for the Federal Government to tighten up the noose on the supply end of the value chain. I have directed that the search, which had commenced a few days ago, be expedited so that in less than 10 days from today, the traders at the Plumbing materials market can be allowed to reopen and commence their legitimate commercial activities.

“As a government, we are already building a coordinated wholesale drug centre in Oba, Idemili South LGA, that will accommodate the new and standardized Ogbo ogwu market. This is our own contribution to ending the current chaotic market environment where fake and counterfeit drugs thrive.

“ONITSHA remains the largest trading hub in Africa, we will further expand this status to a more befitting height.

“May Anambra Continue to win!,” Soludo wrote in a statement via his 𝕏 account early on Sunday morning.