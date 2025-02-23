Party Cannot Dictate Who Should Be An Individual’s Friends Or Enemies – PDP Chieftain, Orbih

The re-elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Zonal Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, has stated that the ongoing crisis in the party is self-inflicted.

The PDP stalwart said this at the South-South Zonal Congress of the PDP in Calabar on Saturday.

He noted that a few members had disregarded the party’s constitution in favour of personal interests.

Orbih argued that the party should not determine its members’ friends and enemies.

The Zonal Vice Chairman urged party members to make the necessary sacrifices to revive and strengthen the party.

He called for the election of officers who would uphold the party’s constitution in the zone, stressing that such individuals must also have the fear of God.

“We must follow the party’s guidelines if we are to revive it. These guidelines are subject to the Constitution. The power to elect new officers of the party is not subject to anything but the constitution.

“We must start rebuilding the party from here. The party cannot dictate who an individual should associate with, nor determine their friends or enemies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that there will be no fresh South-South zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beyond the one held on Saturday in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking at the congress, Wike challenged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, insisting that the election was legitimate and final.

He urged delegates to elect officials who will defend and protect the party, emphasizing the importance of strong leadership in moving PDP forward.

Wike said, “The South-South Zone is the strongest zone of the PDP in Nigeria. It has always been and will always be. There is no part of the constitution that says congress should be postponed because of a wedding or travelling

“There has never been a congress where every every delegate was present. The constitution did not say the National Working Committee should conduct a congress but the zone. I want to assure you that this is the final zonal congress of the South-South Zone, after the election today, no other zonal congress will hold.

“This is our job, our terrain, and we are not new to this. Nobody can intimidate me and I don’t need to be a governor. Let us put ourselves together in truth and ensure our party remains united and we can only be united when we are truthful. Let us also shine our eyes and elect leaders that will unite and protect our party.”