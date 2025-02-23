North East PDP Defies Court Order, Conducts Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disregarded a court ruling by proceeding with the election for zonal committee members and national ex-official for the North East region.

Naija News reports that the election was held after a Federal High Court decision in Abuja, overseen by Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, prohibited the party from conducting the election.

However, during the election held in Bauchi State, Alhaji Babangida Modibbo Umar was elected as the new North East Zonal Chairman.

Dr. Nicholas E. Msheliza and two others (as plaintiffs) initiated legal action against the PDP, its national chairman, national financial secretary, national organizing secretary, national vice chairman, State chairman, and national working committee (respondents).

In a ruling delivered on February 21, 2024, under suit No: FHC/ABJCS/298/2025, Justice Egwuatu instructed that: “the Respondents must justify why the application should not be approved.

“That in the Interim, the Respondents are not to do anything that will render the subject matter in this suit nugatory.

“That the parties are to maintain status quo ante bellum beginning from Friday 21st Day of February, 2025 pending when the Respondents show cause.”

Naija News reports that the matter was postponed to the 25th of February, 2025.

Surprisingly, the PDP disregarded the ruling and held the Congress on Saturday in preparation for the party’s national convention.

Architect Ruben Okoya, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, declared the election results, with all 22 candidates being elected without opposition.

The election, which attracted many delegates from the North East sub-region, took place at the Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi.

Prominent attendees included the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb Umar Iliya Damagun, along with the PDP governors from Adamawa, Bauchi, and Taraba states.

Additionally, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Senator Hassan Dankombo, former governor of Bauchi State Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, and various national and state assembly members, along with other influential figures, were present.

The national chairman of the party stated that the smooth execution of the congress was evidence of the party’s cohesion and strength.

Moreover, the newly elected Zonal Chairman, Babangida Modibbo Umar, expressed gratitude to the delegates and promised to live up to the faith placed in him.

He succeeded Rev. Emmanuel Bovoa from Taraba State.

The PDP’s North East zonal congress is part of the party’s wider initiative to reorganize and fortify its structures in anticipation of the national convention.

The party has issued a schedule for the 2025 zonal congresses, which includes the election of new zonal working committees and national ex-officio members.