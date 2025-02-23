Nigerian Singer, Fabian Blu ‘Exposes’ Naira Marley’s Records, Shares Troubling Experiences

Nigerian singer, Fabian Blu, has revealed that the record label of controversial musician, Naira Marley, known as Marlian Records, is like a prison.

Naija News recalls that Fabian was signed to Marlian Records in 2020 and left in 2022 after his contract expired.

He released four singles under the label before his contract expired.

In an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Fabia Blue accused Naira Marley of discrimination, as well as physical and verbal abuse.

He said the Marlin Records is chaotic and dysfunctional, stressing he was introduced to hard drugs and other troubling lifestyles.

Blu further alleged that Marlian Records withheld his music royalties since he departed from the label in 2022.

He said, “I got introduced to drugs in Marlian Music. I got signed to the record label. I have never liked the whole Marlian music kind of lifestyle. They were too gangster.

“I have met a lot of Yoruba people as friends. But getting to that Marlian music, I met a different set of Yoruba people. There was tribalism in the record. It was chaotic and dysfunctional.

“I was not given the free will to express my creativity. All of my songs in Marlian Music were a result of they wanted it to sound that way. They have not given me my share of royalties ever since I have been with them.

“That place was like a prison to me. When Mohbad died. I was abused in Marlian music because I was not a Muslim I cannot get favours from them.”