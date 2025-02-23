Nigeria Does Not Need Leaders Who Think Of Themselves And Families Alone – Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi says Nigeria needs great leaders for the country to make progress.

According to him, Nigeria is still in search of great leaders who are well-mannered and interested in serving the people, and not their selfish interests.

Naija News reports Gumi made the submission while speaking at an event in honour of Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (Rtd) and Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi (Rtd), who recently got government appointments.

“Nigeria is greatly in search of great leaders to lead this country. We need well-trained and well-mannered people who genuinely want to assist others, not just themselves. People with good qualities and character should be pushed into leadership positions in this country.

“Not the kind of leaders we have in this part of the country who only think of themselves and their families,” he said.

The cleric lamented that insecurity has significantly affected states like Zamfara, leading to poor education and instability in some communities.

Meanwhile, a former deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has stated that former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s (IBB) new book, ‘A Journey of Service’, confirms that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup but aimed at making the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo a Prime Minister.

Babangida, in his book, had dismissed claims that the 1966 military takeover was an “Igbo coup.”

He said the head of the 1966 coup, Kaduna Nzeogwu, spoke Hausa fluently and was more North than Igbo.

Reacting, Ibegbu insisted that Nigeria must apologise to the Igbos for wrongly interpreting history.