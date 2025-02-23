Makinde Warns APC Against Destabilizing Osun, Calls For Adherence To Rule Of Law

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against acts that could destabilize Osun State, urging all political actors to adhere to legal processes rather than resort to self-help.

Speaking on Sunday in Osogbo during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected local government chairmen, Makinde, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through the judiciary.

Naija News gathered that he was joined by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, as they expressed concerns over rising political tensions in the state.

Avoid Turning Osun Into A Battleground – Makinde

Addressing the gathering, Makinde stressed that Osun must not become a political war zone due to avoidable disputes.

“Osun should not be turned into a battleground over issues that can be resolved by the judiciary,” he stated.

He further reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to governance and peace, urging the APC to stay away from disruptive activities.

“We do not want Wild Wild West. They should stay away from this group. We just want to peacefully deliver dividends to our people,” he said.

Makinde also warned against any attempts to undermine legal procedures, stating that all political grievances must be handled through the proper channels.

“Nobody should resort to self-help. Even if you have court judgements, there’s a process. Let the process go through,” he advised.

He further condemned the abuse of federal influence, stating that the rule of law must take precedence over political power plays.

“You cannot, because you have so-called federal might, want to propagate the process. This is a federal arrangement,” he added.

Call For Peace And Stability

Makinde urged the APC to allow peace to reign in Osun, noting that there are legal procedures for enforcing court decisions without resorting to lawlessness.

“If anybody has a judgment, there is a procedure for enforcement of court decisions. It is illegal to resort to self-help,” he insisted.

Amid growing political tensions in Osun, Makinde congratulated the newly sworn-in council chairmen and encouraged them to focus on service delivery and grassroots development.