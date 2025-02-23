Court Orders Reinstatement Of Sacked Lagos Assembly Clerk

The National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the reinstatement of Olalekan Onafeko as the Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, reversing his removal amid the recent leadership crisis in the state legislature.

Naija News reports that Justice M. N. Esowe granted the ex parte application filed by Onafeko through his counsel, Yusuf Nurudeen, directing that his replacement, Babatunde Ottun, should immediately stop parading himself as the Clerk pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The suit, marked NICN/LA/23/2025, lists the Lagos State Government, the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, the Speaker of the House, the Attorney-General of Lagos State, and Babatunde Ottun as defendants.

Political Crisis And Leadership Shake-Up

Onafeko was removed from office on January 13, 2025, following the dramatic ouster of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the election of Mojisola Meranda as the new Speaker.

Obasa’s removal sparked controversy within the Lagos State House of Assembly and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to changes in key administrative positions, including the replacement of Onafeko with Babatunde Ottun.

In his suit, Onafeko challenged his removal, arguing it was politically motivated and unconstitutional. He also sought an interim injunction restraining the defendants from recognizing any individual, including Ottun, as Clerk until the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction is heard.

Justice Esowe ruled in favour of Onafeko, ordering that the status quo ante bellum (the state of affairs before the crisis) be maintained.

“That both parties shall maintain the peace and status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,” the judge stated in the ruling.

The court also emphasized that Ottun must cease performing the duties of the Clerk, effectively nullifying his appointment.

The case has been slated for March 3, 2024, for the hearing of the motion on notice.