‘IBB’s Book Is Filled With Allegations Against Dead Men And Women’ – Chidi Odinkalu

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, has accused the former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamos Babangida retd. (IBB) of telling lies against dead men and women in his autobiography, “A Journey In Service.”

Naija News reports that IBB’s regime is controversially remembered for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola and many other controversies such as the 1986 parcel bomb assassination of investigative journalist, Dele Giwa, who had been reporting on corruption and human rights violations.

IBB’S regime also witnessed multiple alleged coup attempts, resulting in executions and imprisonments of military officers.

In the autobiography launched on Thursday in Abuja, IBB admitted that Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election but blamed his late colleague, General Sani Ababcha for the annulment of the election.

Reacting to the content of the book, Odinkalu in a series of 𝕏 posts claimed that Babangida deliberately waited until all the people he accused died before launching the book.

Describing IBB as the “Grand Commander of the Order of Cowardice”, Odinkalu said that the former military president portrayed himself in the book as a victim of dead men and women.

He wrote, “Ibrahim Babangida’s book is filled with allegations against dead men & women. He waited until they were all dead & none of them could controvert him & he portrays himself as a victim of all these dead men & women. This damns him even more than he already was as lacking in character.

“The only question that must be pursued by those interested must be how a man so devoid of character & values was allowed to travel so far in the military to the point where, for a generation, he could routinely pick & choose at his whim which soldier cld or shd rule #Nigeria.

“Conveniently, Babangida, a committed record-keeper, could not produce any contemporaneous records, minutes, notes or other evidence to corroborate any of the serious claims & allegations he makes about these dead men & women. All hail the Grand Commander of the Order of Cowardice!”