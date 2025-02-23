IBB Claims Credit For Media Liberalisation, Press Freedom In Nigeria

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has claimed that his administration was pivotal in promoting freedom of expression and media liberalisation in the country.

Naija News reports that Babangida, in his newly released autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service’, detailed how policies initiated during his regime facilitated private media ownership and contributed to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic foundation through a vibrant press sector.

The former leader, who ruled Nigeria between 1985 and 1993, stated that the press has been a crucial pillar of democracy. He added that his government took decisive steps to break state control over media operations.

“Our media remains a source of strength and pride to all of us. We may have had differences in information management among our media. But no one can deny that Nigeria’s robust media remains a source of strength,” he wrote.

Babangida insisted that freedom of expression in Nigeria owes much to the role played by his administration in allowing private ownership of media houses, ensuring that journalists had more platforms to engage in public discourse.

Liberalisation Of Media Ownership

According to Babangida, one of his administration’s landmark policies was the liberalisation of media ownership, which allowed for the establishment of private radio, television, and print organisations.

“Our credentials as a democratic nation are partly due to the freedom of expression manifested by our media. In my little way, I am sure I have contributed to entrenching this most essential freedom of expression.

“Not only did we, as an administration, liberalise media ownership, but we also removed the mystery around media ownership,” he stated.

Encouraging Media Growth And National Debate

Babangida further emphasised how Nigeria’s media landscape expanded due to his policies, leading to the growth of new radio and television stations and newspapers and magazines.

He said, “I am proud that our policy initiative in this regard facilitated an explosion of talent and investment in media enterprises.

“Today, counting the number of radio stations, television stations, and online and real-time print media in our country is hard. In repetition of the famous Chinese saying, ‘Let a million flowers bloom.”

Reflecting on his post-presidency years, Babangida noted that he had remained open to journalists and public discourse, despite the controversies surrounding his administration.

“In my retirement, I have opened my doors to the media. I have granted countless interviews, expressed countless views and, where necessary, been part of the tremendous Nigerian debate that keeps raging daily.

“Our nation is more beautiful because of the diversity of opinions and perspectives on any given issue,” he added.