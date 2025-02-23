How Long Will I Continue This Play Boy? – Ruger Announces Marriage Plan

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has announced plans of getting married this year.

Naija News reports that the ‘Toma Toma’ crooner, in a post via his Snapchat on Sunday, said he has been witnessing other people’s weddings, making him question his promiscuous lifestyle.

Ruger expressed his readiness to settle down this year, emphasising that he would soon be 30.

He wrote, “Everybody is just getting married. Got me questioning myself—how long will I continue this playboy shiii? I’m settling down this year, period. I’ll soon be 30, tf.”

Meanwhile, Ruger has claimed that the Nigerian music industry has been hurting him.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a post via his X handle, expressed concern about untalented artists gaining popularity in the Nigerian music industry due to extensive promotion.

Ruger stated that the situation has been hurting him because, regardless of an artist’s lack of talent, they can gain popularity if they have money for promotion.

He also lamented the use of autotunes by some artists, especially during stage performances.

He wrote: “The music scene has been hurting me coz no matter how shit an artist is, once there’s money for hype, Otilo.

“Now, let’s talk about the gaddamn autotunes on the mic when y’all perform. Next time, tell your engineer to shut it down when you’re about to speak coz you be speaking in Tunez wahalaaaaaa. Well, Ruger don’t need that shit. thank you.”