Gov Adeleke Issues Directive To Newly Sworn-In Chairmen, Councillors In Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the newly elected local government chairmen to stay away from local government council secretariats to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Naija News reports that Adeleke gave the directive while administering the oath of allegiance and oath of office to the 30 local government chairmen and vice-chairmen at the Osun State Government House on Sunday.

The Governor said the occasion is the culmination of what the people of the state have laboured to achieve and charged the officials to work within the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that his administration is transforming the state for the better.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for not allowing Osun State to descend into chaos, including the Osun electoral commission, security agencies and state officials who made the exercise a success.

He said, “I call on you to be agents of change, community developers or providers of the dividends of democracy.

“We will not fail you. People’s welfare will continue to be our watchword. I assure Mr President of my commitment to the rule of law.”

Also addressing the newly sworn-in local government officials, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, congratulated them and urged them not to forget the promise they made during the campaigns.

He said, “This is an opportunity for you to deliver to the grassroots. This will be your stepping stone to higher positions and the reward for hardwork is more opportunities.”

Expressing surprise at the violence that broke out in the state on Monday, February 17, 2025, Makinde said he felt the need to come around to sound a warning to prevent a repeat of history.

He added, “We don’t want ‘wild wild West’ again. They should stay away from this zone. We want to peacefully provide the dividend of democracy to the people.

“They should not resort to self help even if there is a court judgment. They should not think because they have federal might, this is a federal arrangement. I will stop here.”